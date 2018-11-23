Newage/Diamond Paints enter Polo in Pink final

LAHORE: Newage/Diamond Paints outpaced Remington Pharma by 7-4 to qualify for the main final of the Polo in Pink 2018 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.

Shah Shamyl Alam emerged as the main contributor from the winning side by striking impressive four goals while his teammates Adnan Jalil Azam and Mir Huzaifa scoring two and one goal respectively.From the losing side, Raja Temur Nadeem hammered a hat-trick and Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar struck one.

Remington Pharma opened their account in the first chukker by firing in a field goal through Raja Nadeem and took 1-0 lead. Shah Shamyl also slammed in a field goal to level the score at 1-1. Once again it was Raja Temur who smashed a field goal to provide Remington 2-1 lesd which couldn’t last long as Newage thwarted an equaliser through Shah Shamyl to finish the first chukker at 1-1.

Newage/Diamond Paints stamped their authority in the second chukker and hammered a hat-trick to take a healthy 5-2 lead. Shah Shamyl banged in a brace and Mir Huzaifa struck one. The only goal of the third chukker came from Remington when Raja Temur fired in a field goal to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

Newage/Diamond Paints once again showed their class in the fourth and last chukker by thwarting two back-to-back field goals through Adnan Jalil to take unassailable 7-3 lead while Dr Faisal struck one in the dying moments of the chukker to finish the match at 7-4, with Newage/Diamond Paints not only winning the match but also booking berth in the main final.

In another match of the day, Lahore Paradise Housing routed Qatalpur by seven goals to four and half to qualify for the subsidiary final. Omar Asjad Malhi and Ahmad Naawaz Tiwana were stars of the day from Lahore Paradise Housing. From Qatalpur, who had one and half goal handicap advantage, Malik Atif Yar Tiwana scored all the three goals.