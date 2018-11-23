close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
AFP
November 23, 2018
France imposes sanctions against 18 Saudis over Khashoggi murder

World

AFP
November 23, 2018

PARIS: The French foreign ministry said Thursday that it would impose sanctions against 18 Saudi citizens over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month. “These measures... aim to prohibit these individuals from entering national territory and the entire Schengen area” of Europe, the ministry said in a statement. “They are conservative measures, subject to review or extension based on the findings of the investigation under way,” it said.

