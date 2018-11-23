France imposes sanctions against 18 Saudis over Khashoggi murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: The French foreign ministry said Thursday that it would impose sanctions against 18 Saudi citizens over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month. “These measures... aim to prohibit these individuals from entering national territory and the entire Schengen area” of Europe, the ministry said in a statement. “They are conservative measures, subject to review or extension based on the findings of the investigation under way,” it said.
