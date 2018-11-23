Indian baby survives being run over by train

NEW DELHI: An Indian baby who was dropped onto railway tracks moments before a train passed through the station has escaped unscathed. The dramatic incident, captured on cell phone footage Thursday, showed a train rolling over the infant in Uttar Pradesh state as screaming onlookers stand by hopelessly. The one-year-old reportedly fell into the gap between the carriage and the platform as the girl´s parents were stepping off the train. She was wedged flat on her back alongside the track as the train left the platform, picking up speed and thundering overhead — but just missing her. Once the train passed a man quickly scooped up the tiny child who, apart from crying, was astonishingly left unscathed by the terrifying incident.

Unemployment, instability ‘terror incubators’: Iraq president

Ag AFP

ROME: Unemployment and conflicts that displace millions in the Middle East are “incubators” for terrorism and leads to illegal migration around the world, Iraq’s President Barham Salih warned a conference in Italy on Thursday. “Legions of unemployed youths, millions of IDPs (internally displaced people) in refugee camps, poverty and conflict are the incubators for terrorism, extremism and... for immigrants fleeing our fertile and rich countries knocking on the doors of Europe,” Salih told the MED Dialogue conference in Rome. “This is an Iraqi interest, this is I daresay a Middle East interest but it is also a European interest and a global interest,” he warned. Iraq has been ravaged by sanctions and conflict for decades, Salih said, noting that his country has “historically been the epicentre of change” in the region, a “precursor for regional order, or disorder.”