Fri Nov 23, 2018
AFP
November 23, 2018
Indian groom ties knot after being shot on wedding day

World

AFP
NEW DELHI: An Indian groom shot by two gunmen as he rode a chariot to his wedding in New Delhi managed to return just hours later after surgery and take his vows, police said Wednesday. The unidentified assailants mingled with wedding guests dancing in a extravagant street procession as the 25-year-old groom made his way to the ceremony. Police said the pair climbed onto the horse-drawn carriage and opened fire before fleeing amid the panic. The groom was struck in the shoulder and rushed to hospital, where doctors stemmed the bleeding but could not remove the bullet easily without major surgery. The groom, bandaged up, returned to his bride-to-be just three hours later and performed his wedding rituals. “The bullet is stuck between the shoulder bones,” Vijay Kumar, a deputy commissioner of police in Delhi, told AFP.

