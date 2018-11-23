Two sons of former Panama president arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PANAMA CITY: Two sons of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli, who is accused of collecting bribes worth millions in the wide-ranging Odebrecht scandal, were arrested in the United States, officials said Wednesday.
“US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present Panamanian nationals Luis Martinelli-Linares and Ricardo Martinelli-Linares during a targeted enforcement operation in Coral Gables, Nov. 20,” a statement issued to the media said. “Both men lawfully entered the US; however, their visas were revoked in 2017, and they have been unlawfully present in the US since that time.”
PANAMA CITY: Two sons of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli, who is accused of collecting bribes worth millions in the wide-ranging Odebrecht scandal, were arrested in the United States, officials said Wednesday.
“US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present Panamanian nationals Luis Martinelli-Linares and Ricardo Martinelli-Linares during a targeted enforcement operation in Coral Gables, Nov. 20,” a statement issued to the media said. “Both men lawfully entered the US; however, their visas were revoked in 2017, and they have been unlawfully present in the US since that time.”
Comments