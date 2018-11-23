close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
AFP
November 23, 2018
Two sons of former Panama president arrested

World

AFP
November 23, 2018

PANAMA CITY: Two sons of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli, who is accused of collecting bribes worth millions in the wide-ranging Odebrecht scandal, were arrested in the United States, officials said Wednesday.

“US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present Panamanian nationals Luis Martinelli-Linares and Ricardo Martinelli-Linares during a targeted enforcement operation in Coral Gables, Nov. 20,” a statement issued to the media said. “Both men lawfully entered the US; however, their visas were revoked in 2017, and they have been unlawfully present in the US since that time.”

