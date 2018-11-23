close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Joblessness and exams: Four friends jump in front of train in India

World

AFP
November 23, 2018

Share

NEW DELHI: Four friends in northern India anxious over their job prospects jumped in front of a train Thursday in an apparent suicide pact, police said Thursday.

Three died at the scene in Rajasthan while a fourth succumbed to his injuries in hospital, state police told AFP. Eyewitnesses said the students, aged between 17 and 24, were anxious about jobs and upcoming exams before they hurled themselves in front on the moving carriages in Alwar.

“The probe will reveal the actual reason of the suicide. An eyewitness has said that the boys were worried about jobs,” a Rajasthan police official told AFP. Voters go to the polls next month in Rajasthan, a desert state of nearly 70 million where joblessness is a burning issue.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World