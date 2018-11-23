S Arabia warns crown prince a ‘red line’ in Khashoggi probe

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has warned criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a “red line”, after Donald Trump heaped praise on the kingdom in defiance of warnings he was giving Riyadh a pass on a journalist´s grisly murder. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday that calls for the crown prince to be held accountable for the grisly killing of Jamal Khashoggi would not be tolerated.

“The custodian of the two holy mosques (King Salman) and the crown prince are a red line,” Jubeir told the BBC. “They represent every Saudi citizen and every Saudi citizen represents them. And we will not tolerate any discussion of anything that is disparaging towards our monarch or our crown prince.” “We have made that very clear. We have investigations ongoing and we will punish the individuals who are responsible for this,” he said. He called on Turkey to come forward with all its evidence about the slaying and stop leaking out information. The foreign minister said the murder was a “rogue operation” by intelligence officers. Jubeir also said any possible US sanctions on Saudi Arabia would be short-sighted.

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his partnership with Saudi Arabia, calling it an indispensable ally after a journalist´s grisly murder, but critics say his position ignores Washington´s enormous leverage over Riyadh.

Denmark suspends arms sales to Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi murder: Denmark on Thursday suspended arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the second country to do so after Germany.

“The foreign ministry is suspending all sales of weapons and military equipment to Saudi Arabia,” Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said. “I hope that the Danish decision can create additional momentum,” he added. A foreign ministry spokesman said Copenhagen was not considering other sanctions for the moment.