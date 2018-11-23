Angry Trump lashes judges on Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the judiciary on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, accusing judges of making the country unsafe as he fanned a bitter row over asylum seekers on the US-Mexico border.

In a teleconference with US troops, comments to reporters at his Florida estate and early morning tweets, Trump resumed a fight begun Wednesday after Chief Justice John Roberts defended the independence of federal judges.

Trump threatened to close the border with Mexico if the situation gets out of control, claiming that criminals and “bad people” were in a migrant caravan trying to gain entry as candidates for asylum.

In another matter that has set off rule-of-law alarms, Trump also doubled down on his decision to accept Saudi Arabia’s denial that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the October 2 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — and insisted that contrary to reports the CIA has not concluded otherwise. “We have a very strong ally in Saudi Arabia. We have an ally that said they did not commit at the top level the crown prince, the king, they did not commit this atrocity,” he said.

The president had issued a proclamation earlier in the week ordering that only people entering the country at designated border points be permitted to apply for asylum, a rule that would automatically reject anyone caught trying to cross elsewhere.

But a federal judge in San Francisco, Jon Tigar, temporarily blocked the measure, raising Trump’s ire who denounced him as an “Obama judge.”That triggered an extraordinary rebuke on Wednesday from Roberts, the high court’s conservative chief justice.

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said in a statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them,” he said.

The issue clearly was uppermost on Trump’s mind during a Thanksgiving teleconference with US servicemembers around the world.It was the kind of forum that previous presidents would have reserved to thank troops for their service, steering well clear of politics. But Trump lost little time in raising the border.

“It’s a terrible thing when judges take over your protective services, when they tell you how to protect your border. It’s a disgrace,” he told the troops, denouncing the San Francisco appellate court that oversees Tigar as “a big thorn in our side.”

“We took an old broken wall and we wrapped it with barb wire plus. I guess you could really call it barb wire plus. This is the ultimate. Nobody is getting through these walls,” he told the troops.