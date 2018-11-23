close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
FDE officers reshuffled

Islamabad

November 23, 2018

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has reshuffled some senior Federal Directorate of Education officers.

According to a notification issued by the ministry after the secretary's approval, Federal Directorate of Education director (estate management) Amber Sultana (BPS-19) has been posted as the director (planning and development), deputy director (monitoring) Major (r) Abdul Waheed Khan ((BPS-18) as the director (administration and monitoring) on the current charge basis, and director (training and coordination) Sadia Adnan (BPS-19) as the director (training, coordination, academic and research).

Also, Islamabad Model School for Girls F-7/2 vice-principal Rehana Shah (BPS-18) has been tasked with 'looking after' the post of the college's principal in place of Mrs Sadia Adnan. As the reshuffle took effect immediately, the officers were quick to assume the new responsibilities.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has the administrative control of the Federal Directorate of Education, the regulator for public sector schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

