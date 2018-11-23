NSER ‘Poverty Alleviation Survey’ progressing smoothly

Islamabad : The country-wide ‘door-to-door survey’ to collect basic data for analyzing the situation and chalking out a comprehensive national initiative to alleviate poverty, launched in the first week of November by the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is progressing smoothly.

“This is after 7 years that the NSER of BISP has decided to launch this country wide survey with the approval of the Government of Pakistan. For the Social Safety Net Program (SSNP) like BISP, effective targeting is very crucial for ensuring objectivity in identification of beneficiaries and transparency of interventions,” the Director-General of the NSER, Ahmed Taimoor Nasir said.

Earlier in the year 2010-11, the BISP also conducted a national level Poverty Score Card (PSC) survey through which complete information on the socio-economic and welfare status of almost 27 million households was collected across the country, NSER said.

“This survey, which has already been launched from Union Council Harya of Malikwal tehsil in Mandi Bahauddin district in the Punjab, the socio-economic conditions of the people at grass roots level will be assessed. Now this is being spread out to other districts all over Pakistan,” the DG NSER said.

He said that the partner firms in this programme have already started trainings for conducting survey in other districts of provinces of Pakistan i.e. Sindh, Baluchistan, Punjab as well as in the AJ&K.

“As soon as the trainings are completed the field teams will start social mobilization, listing, and then enumeration (door-to-door data collection) in these provinces. In other districts of FATA, the Gilgit-Baltistan and the Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa these trainings will start shortly. This survey is scheduled to be concluded by the month of June next year,” Ahmed Taimoor Nasir said.

He said that for ease of implementation of NSER’s ‘Qaumi Khushali Survey’, the entire country (140 districts excluding pilot districts) has been divided in eight geographical-based clusters. Clusters 1, 2 and 3 cover the Islamabad Capital Terriroty (ICT), the AJ&K and Punjab. Cluster 4 comprises of the Gilgit-Baltistan and the Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa whereas Sindh and South Punjab have been included in Clusters 5 and 6 with Cluster 7 covering Baluchistan and Cluster 8 for FATA.

Previously 14 districts of Pakistan (Chakwal, Faisalabad, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Lakki Marwat, Charsadda, Haripur, Mohmand Agency, Sukkur, Thatta+(Sajjawal), Jacobabad, Killa Saifullah, Kech and Naseerabad were selected as part of the pilot for using Android compatible Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI).

To ensure maximum accuracy of the data collected by the field teams in the said districts, a re-verification/Spot Check exercise has also been launched by third party monitoring firm (the partner firm of NSER).

To conduct this re-verification/spot check exercise the teams, which are being specially trained to verify the data already collected, will soon start visiting the districts where the ‘door-to-door’ survey has already been completed.

“These teams have the mandate to counter check the data collected and tabulated by the NSER field teams and have been authorized to make corrections and amendments wherever they may find those necessary,” the DG NSER said.

He further said that the government is determined to ensure highest level of transparency and accuracy in this survey because on the basis of the data collected through these surveys a long-term future plan to eliminate poverty will be chalked out and implemented.

“The task is huge and the whole programme is being implemented through partner firms from the non-governmental sector, which have been engaged through a transparent and competitive process of hiring in line with the Government’s rules & regulations.

“These firms are presently engaged in training their staff and the re-verification (which is also mandatory) of data in 14 districts and data collection in other districts of Pakistan. This activity is continuing in different districts all over Pakistan and once trained, they will be sent out to carryout re-verification of data collected by the NSER teams earlier,” the Director-General said.