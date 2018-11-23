Capital to have four new hospitals: Aamir

Islamabad : The government is working on the establishment of four new hospitals and a nursing university in Islamabad, Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani announced addressing the Health Asia International Conference here on Thursday.

Aamir stated that 25 million people will be brought under the protection of health cards in the coming few months, thereby decreasing load on public hospitals. “Reforms in the health sector will ensure provision of best possible medical services to people,” he stated. The minister also pledged major transformations in the pharmaceutical sector in order to increase the existing export ratio.