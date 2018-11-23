Exhibition of calligraphy kicks off at RAC

Rawalpindi: An ‘Exhibition of Traditional Calligraphy’ by famous calligraphist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal that marked the holy month of Rabiul Awal was commenced here on Wednesday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan flanked by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition. The exhibition comprises of fifty calligraphic artifacts/paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, wood work, copper and other precious stones.

Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan addressing at inaugural ceremony said that calligraphy is a tradition of Islamic values and Azeem Iqbal presented Holy Prophet Era in his master pieces. He said it was a unique art to use similar things which were used to write Holy Quran. Earlier in his welcome remarks, Waqar Ahmed, Director, RAC shed light on the history and importance of calligraphic art with special reference to the work of Azeem Iqbal.

He said Azeem Iqbal gained a respectable position in avery short period of time. Azeem’s calligraphies are decorated with floral and geometrical patterns in the oriental tradition. The technique of collage is used in the broader sense to complete a crafty art panel.