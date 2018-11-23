Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy weather conditions was observed in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Quetta (Samungli 02mm, Sheikh Manda Trace), Turbat 01mm, Kalat, Dalbandin and Nokkundi Trace.