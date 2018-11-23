Sarwar pays Rs1.27m fine to set free 32 prisoners

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday paid Rs 1.273 million fine on behalf of 32 prisoners to set them free from Kot Lakhpat Central Jail.

Addressing the audience during his visit to the jail here, he said the Sarwar Foundation managed by him, would pay the fines less of than Rs 100,000 of all those prisoners who were still languishing in the country’s jails due to non-payment of small fines in minor cases.

The 32 prisoners were suffering in the prison despite completing their jail term due to their inability to pay the fines. Chaudhry Sarwar urged the need to conduct reformation programmes for prisoners besides providing them with clean drinking water and health facilities for their character building. He said hepatitis screening tests would be conducted in all jails across the country, adding that free medical treatment would be provided to the jail inmates suffering from hepatitis. He said the prisoners had better facilities in Pakistani jails than those available in the European prisons. Sarwar said Pakistan was the best charity-giving community in the world.

Punjab Governor also visited different parts of the jail, including the kitchen where he checked the quality of the food being served to the prisoners. He also visited female prisoners’ barrack and inaugurated a vocational training centre for women inside the jail.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said protection of honour of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and finality of prophethood are part of a Muslim’s faith, adding that the government would never compromise on these elements of the faith. The Punjab governor also distributed gifts among the female and male prisoners. He awarded certificates to the inmates who completed Tevta training courses. He appreciated the efforts of the jail superintendent and called the central jail a model prison. He asked the inspector generl of prisons to make all Punjab prisons like Kot Lakhpat Jail.