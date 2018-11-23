PESSI officers transferred

LAHORE : Fifty-nine officers of general cadre of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) have been transferred. Chairman Governing Body of the PESSI, Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan approved the transfer orders and PESSI Commissioner Saqib Manan issued orders for these transfers and postings on the administrative grounds. According to the notification issued, Director Social Security Sargodha Muhammad Ahmed Hashmi has been transferred and posted at Directorate of Social Security (West). Four Deputy Directors of the Institution have been transferred as well. Ali Ahmed Chaudhry Deputy Director (General Cadre)/ Officer on Special Duty has been transferred and posted as DSS Gujrat to hold the charge of the post of Director until further orders. Muhammad Yousaf, Deputy Director PESSI, sub-office Okara, Directorate of Social Security Sahiwal, has been transferred and posted as DD (Admn) DSS, Rahimyar Khan. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Director DSS, Rahimyar Khan. Sumbal Ikram Deputy Director Admin Directorate of Social Security Lahore (South) is transferred and posted Director (Admn), Directorate of Social Security Sheikhupura, holding the additional charge of Director DSS, Sheikhupura during ex-Pakistan leave period of Malik Zafar Iqbal Awan. Inamullah Asad Deputy Director (General Cadre)/Acting Director Inspection PESSI Head Office has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Admn DSS, Sahiwal against a vacant post at his own request. Similarly, PESSI authorities transferred and posted throughout Punjab 25 Social Security Officers, three office superintendents and 21 assistant social security officers.