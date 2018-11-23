Drastic changes in education policy recommended

LAHORE: A moot on research in education has recommended bringing drastic changes in education policy, teachers’ education programmes and curriculum to serve unreached and out-of-school children.

The recommendations were announced in the concluding session of the conference organised by Punjab University Institute of Education and Research at Faisal Auditorium here Thursday. University of Education’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-e-Azam, Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Institute of Education and Research Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, Department of Secondary Education Chairman Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, conference Secretary Dr Shahid Farooq, Department of Elementary Education Chairman Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, renowned scholars from USA, UK, UAE, KSA, Germany, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand and various parts of Pakistan while a large number of students attended the moot. Above 255 research papers were presented in the conference. The researchers recommended that Urdu being the national language should be made medium of instructions at all academic levels with immediate effect while English language may be taught as foreign language. The conference also recommended teaching of Arabic and Islamic Studies from grade one and Persian from grade 6 should be mandatory at all public and private sector institutions. The academics suggested uniformity of curricula and fee at all levels of public and private sector academic and professional institutions to eradicate all forms of discrimination.

The researchers recommended that students be made responsible citizens of tomorrow and enable them to have practical competence and motivational incentives to do something about these problems. It recommended political sensitisation at national and provincial level for taking the underprivileged communities of the society. The researchers suggested that a strong, effective and result-oriented monitoring system was required for proper implementation of policies, decisions and education reforms in the country.