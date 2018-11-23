Two killed, 13 injured on road

LAHORE :Two persons were killed and 13 others injured in a pile-up on Thursday. A car, a van and two rickshaws had a collision at Muridkay Chowk in which 15 persons were injured. On being informed, the rescuers shifted the injured persons to hospitals in Muridkay and Lahore where two persons died. Bodies were shifted to morgue.

Three murdered: Three people were murdered in different incidents here during the last two days. An 18-year-old mechanic was shot dead by his two friends over a monetary issue in Shahdara Town.

The victim identified as Sikandar hailed from Shahdara Town. The victim had a monetary dispute with his friends accused Amir Shahzad and Osama. On the day of incident, the three were sitting in the house of Sikandar when the accused started exchanging hot words with him over a monetary issue. Meanwhile, they whipped out their weapons and shot and wounded Sikandar. He was taken to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and registered a murder cases against Amir and Osama.

A 44-year-old man was shot dead in the limits of Ichhara police. The victim identified as Mian Yasar was distributing Pathoras (foods) among the locals on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) when some unidentified people shot him in the head, resulting into his death. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. A 50-year-old man was killed in an attack with a brick by his neighbours in Nawab Town over a minor issue. The victim was identified as Iqbal Bhatti.

COP FOUND DEAD: A 32-year-old cop was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chung area. The victim identified as Shoaib was posted at Chung police station. On the day of the incident, his colleagues found him lying dead in his room. Police suspected that Shoaib died of cardiac seizure. The body was shifted to morgue.