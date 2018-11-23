close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Illegal four-storey building demolished

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment team on Wednesday demolished a four-storey building illegally constructed on one acre at the Bagh Ibne Qasim in Clifton.

The operation was carried out in the presence of law enforcement agencies to avert any mishap. Municipal Commissioner Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, who was supervising the operation, said action would be taken against commercial activities at all parks in the city.

He also visited Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road, Denso Hall, Bolton Market and Lea Market and said the operation at these places would start today (Friday). He advised the traders to remove their illegal structures and merchandise on their own or else they would have to face the consequences.

