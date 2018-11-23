Panel formed to probe encroachments on govt, amenity land

The Sindh government has constituted a committee with Karachi’s commissioner as its head to probe the issue of encroachments on government properties and land as well as on amenity plots in the city and also to propose punitive action against encroachers.

The other two members of the committee are the secretary of the Sindh Local Government Department and the director (operations) of the Enquires & Anti-Corruption Establishment. The latter would also act as secretary of the committee.

The notification issued by the chief secretary stated that in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated June 14, 2018, passed on a constitutional petition, a committee had been constituted to inquire into encroachments on government land and properties, and amenity plots in Karachi.

It said the panel would also investigate causes behind the encroachments and propose action against encroachers as well as steps to ensure the valuable government properties were not occupied illegally again.

The committee’s terms of reference are: to identify any government land/properties encroach illegally occupied within the terrestrial boundaries of Karachi Division; to ascertain the causes of encroachments; to fix responsibility and suggest punitive, criminal, and civil action against government functionaries involved in allowing encroachments and the illegal use of residential plots for commercial purposes; to suggest civil and criminal action against individuals who illegally occupied the valuable government land and properties for decades and reaped profits; and to make recommendations to avoid encroachments by the outlaws. The committee will submit its inquiry report to the government within 10 days.