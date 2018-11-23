Federal govt to form task force to resolve Karachi’s perennial water woes

The federal government intends to form a task force to tackle Karachi’s long-standing water-related woes that have left residents agonised, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said on Thursday.

Speaking to Governor Imran Ismail during a visit between the two at Governor House, the federal minister said the task force will specifically address the issues of illegal water connections and illegal water supply hydrants in the city in consultation with and with the support of the provincial government and its concerned authorities.

Vawda informed the Sindh governor about various projects that are under consideration to meet the water demand of Sindh, and also apprised him about his recent meeting with the province’s chief minister and Karachi corps commander.

According to the minister, he has taken the Sindh government into confidence with regard to stern action against illegal hydrants. “The federal government is committed to extending full support to the Sindh government to stop the illegitimate business of illegal hydrants in the city,” he said. “Likewise, illegal water connections are required to be removed to ensure smooth supply of water to the citizens.”

Governor Ismail appreciated the efforts of the federal water minister and assured him of all support and assistance to address the long-standing water issues of Karachi. Meanwhile, a 10-member delegation of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry, headed by its patron-in-chief Capt (retd) A Moiz Khan, also called on the Sindh governor.

The association’s president, Syed Tariq Ali, and other members of the governing body were also present on the occasion. The delegation informed the governor about the existing issues, including acute shortage of water, encroachments on roads, unannounced load-shedding, other K-Electric related issues, illegal lease by Katchi Abadi department, among others.

Governor Ismail assured them of an early resolution of these issues. He said the federal government is committed to addressing the problems of the business community on a priority basis. “An Industrial Liaison Committee has also been constituted to identify related issues and ensure their solution.”

Pink Ribbon meeting

The governor also met with an eight-member delegation of Pink Ribbon Pakistan, an association dedicated to fighting breast cancer. The group headed by CEO Omer Aftab spelled out the aim and objectives of the organisation with special reference to the establishment of Pink Ribbon Pakistan’s Karachi chapter. “Karachi is a big city and we need to develop a breast cancer treatment facility here as well to reach out to more people and make them aware of the risk factors, causes, early detection and treatment,” Aftab explained.

The governor appreciated the efforts of Pink Ribbon and assured them of all possible assistance and help in their struggle to educate the society on this important issue and provide healthcare facilities to sufferers. “Unfortunately, due to low female literacy, cultural beliefs, taboos, myths and misconceptions, early detection and treatment becomes an obstacle,” he observed.