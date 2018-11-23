Three ‘MQM-London hitmen’ held for 62 murders

The District Malir police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three hitmen belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London for being involved in 62 cases of target killings of police officials and political workers.

Their arrests were disclosed by Shah Latif SHO Naik Muhammad Khoso during a news conference at his office. He identified the suspects as Ahmar Atif, alias Moon, Syed Iftikhar Hashmi, alias Iftikhar Mullah, and Muhammad Kalam.

Sub-Inspector Khoso said they were arrested in a raid that was conducted on a tip-off in Noor Muhammad Goth. He said the suspects had gone underground after the Karachi operation was launched.

The suspects were trying to reorganise their gang when the police arrested them. Khoso said Atif has admitted to being involved in 34 cases of killings of political personalities and police officials, Hashmi has admitted to murdering 16 people and Kalam has said he was guilty of killing a dozen people. Khoso said the police also seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition, which include hand grenades.