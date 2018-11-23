close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

US judge awards FIFA fraction of restitution request

Sports

AFP
November 23, 2018

Share

NEW YORK: A US judge has awarded FIFA just 0.4 percent of the $28 million it requested in restitution after the New York corruption trial that ended in guilty verdicts for two defendants.

District Judge Pamela Chen, who presided over the six-week 2017 trial, issued a 32-page ruling Tuesday that took FIFA to task for its “excessive” requests for legal fees.The trial saw US prosecutors lift the lid on endemic corruption in the heart of FIFA, football’s governing body, and on the largest graft scandal in the world’s most popular sport detailing crimes totaling more than $200 million.

Paraguay’s Juan Angel Napout was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in the sweeping FIFA corruption scandal and Jose Maria Marin, the former boss of Brazilian football, to four years.

Of the roughly $28 million total that FIFA requested in the form of attorneys’ fees and investigative expenses, as well as $97,663 from Marin and $121,446,30 from Napout, she awarded FIFA a total of $108,267.80.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports