US judge awards FIFA fraction of restitution request

NEW YORK: A US judge has awarded FIFA just 0.4 percent of the $28 million it requested in restitution after the New York corruption trial that ended in guilty verdicts for two defendants.

District Judge Pamela Chen, who presided over the six-week 2017 trial, issued a 32-page ruling Tuesday that took FIFA to task for its “excessive” requests for legal fees.The trial saw US prosecutors lift the lid on endemic corruption in the heart of FIFA, football’s governing body, and on the largest graft scandal in the world’s most popular sport detailing crimes totaling more than $200 million.

Paraguay’s Juan Angel Napout was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in the sweeping FIFA corruption scandal and Jose Maria Marin, the former boss of Brazilian football, to four years.

Of the roughly $28 million total that FIFA requested in the form of attorneys’ fees and investigative expenses, as well as $97,663 from Marin and $121,446,30 from Napout, she awarded FIFA a total of $108,267.80.