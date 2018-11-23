close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
November 23, 2018
Pakistan beat NZ in Veterans World Cup

Sports

November 23, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan edged New Zealand by 10 runs in their match of the Veterans World Cup 2018 at the Old Kings Oval Ground, Sydney on Wednesday.

Pakistan opted to bat after winning the toss and made 231-9 in the allotted 45 overs.Skipper Ghulam Ali scored 59 runs with one six and six fours before Sagheer Abbas, batting at No 8, rescued Pakistan by scoring an unbeaten 44. Sajid Ali (36) and Shahid Anwer (26) also contributed with the bat.

A Nuttal (3-41) and A Dale (3-45) bowled well for New Zealand.In reply, Amir Tousif and Jaffar Qureshi took three wickets each to rattle the New Zealand batting.

However, after losing their first five wickets with only 37 on board, D Robinson (75) and A Dale (61) led the New Zealand recovery and put on 90 runs for the sixth wicket partnership. But New Zealand still fell short of the target and ended up scoring 221-9.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had overpowered Wales by five wickets.Wales batted first and put on board 153-7. In response, Pakistan reached the target with five wickets in hand. Ghaffar Kazmi (40) and Dastagir Butt (38) batted well for Pakistan.

More From Sports