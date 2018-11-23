‘Impossible has happened’ as Kubica returns to F1 with Williams

ABU DHABI: Polish driver Robert Kubica said the “almost impossible” had come true after announcing he will return to Formula One for the Williams team in 2019, eight years after he was seriously injured in a rally crash.

Kubica, who has not taken part in a grand prix since his right arm was partially severed in the accident in 2011, joins Englishman George Russell at Williams.

The 33-year-old Polish driver has undertaken a series of practice sessions as a reserve driver for Williams this year and his return to the sport was announced in Abu Dhabi, the venue of his last race back in 2010.

Kubica said: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped me during what was a difficult period of my life over these last few years.“It has been a challenging journey to make it back to the Formula One grid, but what seemed almost impossible is now beginning to feel possible, as I am excited to be able to say that I will be on the Formula One grid in 2019.”

Kubica acknowledged that he was joining Williams after the team had one of their worst seasons in their history.“It will not be easy, but, with hard work and dedication, both George and myself will work together to try and help the team get in better shape to move further up the grid,” he said.

Kubica’s dramatic crash in Italy in 2011 brought a dramatic halt to his F1 career, but he had already shown enough talent to win a race and mark himself out as a huge talent.

He fought his way back to fitness and was on the verge of a return with Williams last season. But after post-season tests in Abu Dhabi, the team decided to take on Sergey Sirotkin instead. Sirotkin has won just one point in the season that ends on Sunday.

However, Kubica was signed to the team as a reserve driver and has been a constant presence at races this year.Team principal Claire Williams said the team had been “immensely impressed” with Kubica and praised his “strength of character and tenacity to return”.