South Asian Games could be delayed

KARACHI: The 13th South Asian Games slated to be held in Nepal in March 2019 are likely to be postponed for a few months, a highly reliable source said.

“I firmly believe that the Games will be postponed because Nepal is yet to make preparations. Especially, it has not made infrastructure ready for the biennial event,” a highly reliable source confided to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

As per original schedule, the Games are to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara from March 9-18.The source said that the situation would become clear in the next few days. “The General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is going to meet in Tokyo on November 28-29. It is expected that the South Asian Olympic Council will hold its meeting on the sidelines to take a decision about South Asian Games,” the source said.

When asked whether there was any chance of moving the Games to any other country, the source said it was not likely. He added that the spectacle would be pushed either to September or October.

Nepal Olympic Committee’s (NOC) president Jeevan Ram Shrestha hinted at the postponement of the Games in September this year. The competitions were originally scheduled for 2018 but were pushed by a year on Nepal’s request as it had to recoup after the devastating 2015 earthquake in which thousands of people lost their lives.

It is the third time that Nepal is going to host the event. It previously organised it in 1984 and 1999. ‘The News’ learnt that the work on the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu was continuing. The venue will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

Pakistan’s federations have already started trials for camps.Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) formed a working group, consisting of people from Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), federations and the PSB, for finalising the recommendations regarding the preparations for the biennial spectacle in which Pakistan last time finished third. According to the sources, the working group has submitted its report with the PSB encompassing details of the camps schedule, players’ strength and other matters.