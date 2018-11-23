Harris gets Australia Test call

SYDNEY: In-form opener Marcus Harris is set to make his Test debut after being picked Thursday in Australia’s squad for their first two Tests against India, with coach Justin Langer welcoming him “to the brotherhood”.

The 26-year-old, who smashed 250 not out against New South Wales last month and is the Sheffield Shield’s second-highest run-scorer, is expected to open the innings in Adelaide on December 6 alongside Aaron Finch.

Harris could not be ignored after putting together a string of strong scores, averaging 87.50 so far this season, with former coach Darren Lehmann among those backing him.It was current coach Justin Langer who described Harris at the start of the 2016/17 season as being “mediocre with flashes of brilliance” when the batsmen left his native Western Australia for Victoria, where he has since flourished.

Squad: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle