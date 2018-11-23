‘Our case wasn’t as strong as we thought’

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has admitted that their case against BCCI, heard by ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee, was not as “conclusive as we felt it was”.

He told reporters: “It is disappointing. The fact is that before filing the case the PCB had consulted lawyers in England and were advised that the claim for compensation was strong.” The former ICC president said that there was always a risk in litigation. “When I took over, the proceedings of the case were nearly complete and if we had withdrawn, it would have shown us as weak. But whatever the situation is right now, we have to face and move on,” he said.

PCB’s former chief Najam Sethi spearheaded the move to file the litigation against the BCCI last year based on an MoU.

The ICC Disputes Resolution Committee did not accept the MoU as a legally binding agreement although it said India should have played against Pakistan. “Perhaps the documentation on basis of which we decided to claim compensation was not as conclusive as we felt it was,” said the PCB boss.

Asked about the BCCI’s official statement that India would now seek costs from Pakistan for litigation, Mani said since they had won the case it was their right. “If we had won the case we would have done the same. But we will also be filing for having a look at the costs involved in the case and how it should be shared,” said Mani.