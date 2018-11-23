Bairstow returns in England’s problem No 3 spot

COLOMBO: Jonny Bairstow returns to the England team for the final Test against Sri Lanka on Friday (today) as the fourth player in three matches to attempt the troublesome number three batting spot.

While England are looking good as they aim for a 3-0 whitewash in the series, they need some reliability from their leading batsmen and captain Joe Root is backing Bairstow, who has lost the wicketkeeper’s gloves to Ben Foakes, to succeed.

“One thing we all know about Jonny is whenever he’s got a point to prove or is up against it, he generally comes out and does something pretty special,” said Root.“Hopefully we see that with Jonny this week — that determination and drive to really hammer that spot home for himself. It’s an opportunity for him to try and nail that spot down and he’s more than capable of doing it.”

Bairstow has admitted his frustration at getting injured in training before the first Test and losing his place to Foakes.“It’s difficult. No one wants to not be playing,” Bairstow said this week. “The last two-and-a-half years I’ve been in the team, and it was only three Tests ago I was in the top 10 batters in the world. And then you’re not playing.”

Foakes hit a century on his Test debut and has been outstanding as wicketkeeper, freezing Bairstow out of the reckoning. But England desperately need a reliable number three after Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes failed in the previous two Tests.

Bairstow’s return means that Stokes moves back down to number five, while England’s other big change has been to rest fast bowler Jimmy Anderson to give Stuart Broad a chance.

Root said Broad, 32, remains “invaluable” to the England side even though he has been overshadowed by 36-year-old Anderson’s feat in becoming the fast bowler with the most Test wickets.“He’s still one of England’s best bowlers — I genuinely believe that,” said the captain, who will next take his squad to the West Indies this winter.