Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
SMEDA to hold conference

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will hold a two-day third SME Conference on November 27 and 28, 2018 at Al-Hamra Hall, Lahore, a statement said on Thursday.

SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Sher Ayub said that the upcoming SME conference would be a unique one, as it will combine the idea of “Theme specific dialogue” between experts and sessions on “SME focused research”.

The two-day conference will look into various facets of SME development and entrepreneurship, he said, adding that the second day will especially focus on one of the most critical mega projects in Pakistan's history; China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a project that promises to be a game changer for the country’s economy. However, what strategies can be adopted to realise the regional trade potential and achieve sustainable development goals will also be discussed during the conference, besides reviewing the challenges to be faced by the SME sector in entrepreneurship development, sustainability and regional integration, he added.

