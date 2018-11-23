close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Meeting discusses aviation policy

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

KARACHI: Aviation industry stakeholders have held a meeting to discuss the National Aviation Policy and propose recommendations for revision of the policy.

Spokesperson of the aviation industry said on Thursday that a meeting was held at the Aviation Division recently with secretary aviation in the chair.

At the meeting, the chair also constituted a committee, including representatives from all elements of the aviation sector, the spokesperson said.

The committee is required to submit its recommendations in two weeks time, covering all facets of aviation, including rationalisation of “open sky” as “open and fair sky policy”, aircraft manufacturing industry, and taxation regimes in aviation for revival of the sector to supplement economic growth in Pakistan.

More From Business