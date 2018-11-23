Forex reserves rise to $14.722bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased to $14.722 billion after it received $1 billion from Saudi Arabia under financial support package, the central bank said on Thursday.
"The SBP received $1,000 million on November 19 as placements of funds by Saudi Arabia after which the SBP's reserves stood at $8.293 billion and the country’s total liquid forex reserves stood at $14.722 billion," the SBP statement said.
The country's reserves fell to $13.714 billion during the week ended November 16 from $13.832 billion in the previous week. The SBP's reserves dropped $196 million to $7.286 billion.
The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks rose to $6.428 billion from $6.349 billion a week ago.
