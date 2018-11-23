Sindh sugarcane board fails to fix prices

KARACHI: The Sindh Sugarcane Board has not been able to fix sugarcane price for the year 2018-19 and remained indecisive about the beginning of the cane crushing season.

Mehmood Nawaz Shah, vice president Sindh Abadgar Board told The News on Thursday that the board possesses the mandate to set sugarcane price and announce the crushing season, but the board remained irresolute. “Government gave the price of Rs182/40 kg sugarcane, while growers demanded Rs198 a maund due to the increase input cost following rupee depreciation,” he said, while informing that the board held a meeting in this regard on Tuesday, with Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahoo as the chair. “Under the sugarcane act, starting crushing season for the sugar mills is mandatory by November 30, but they are delaying deliberately,” Shah added.

According to sources, the Sindh government is bound to issue minimum support price of sugarcane notification before November 30, 2018 as per Sindh High Court order. Representatives of All Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Sindh zone) also attended the meeting with the demand to fix rate of sugar and issuance of subsidy; though both matters belong to the federal government.

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture demanded that no occupier of a factory should purchase cane through a middleman, and all purchases should be made directly from the cane grower.