No further date extension for filing returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday made it clear that no further extension will be granted for filing income tax returns beyond November 30, 2018.

“Sufficient time has been given for filing returns for tax year 2018,” Member Inland Revenue Habibullah Khan said while addressing tax officials and leading taxpayers at Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi.

He said the return filing date for both individuals and corporate taxpayers had been extended to November 30 from August 31 and September 30, respectively.

Habibullah Khan also outlined the strategy to bridge gap in revenue collection for the current fiscal year. He said the FBR had adopted strategy of enforcement and focus on compliance by taxpayers. He said amnesty for closing the audit had been announced and people should avail.

The member also pointed out that no such incentives would be announced in the coming years and the FBR would take harsh action against non-filers and tax evaders.

Sources in the LTU Karachi said the FBR was taking all measures to boost revenue collection. They said tax officials had briefed the member about measures taken in petroleum and banking sectors to secure revenue.