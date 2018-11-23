close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Rupee stable

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

The rupee ended firmer in dull trade on Thursday due to lacklustre dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 133.99 against the dollar, unchanged from Friday's closing rate. In the kernb market, the rupee fell 20 paisas to 134.70 against the dollar. "There was not much activity today and the rupee is expected to hold the current levels this week," a currency dealer said. However, the local unit lost ground in the open market on a renewed demand for foreign currency.

