Rights as luxuries

We live in a state in which there exists no responsibility, no certainty and no accountability. If you are not part of the power elite and fall on the wrong side of the state or any power elite, you are toast.

The more you foster the audacious belief that fundamental rights are inalienable, and hold the state responsible for upholding them, the more likely you are to fall on the state’s wrong side. You can either be an apologist for the state or an apologist for the state’s enemies. To be a loyal citizen who is a critic of the state’s excesses is an oxymoron in Pakistan.

In the SP Tahir Dawar case, the choices are the same as those in the Saleem Shahzad or OBL or missing persons’ affairs: complicity or blithering incompetence. The safe choice is to run with incompetence. If you choose complicity, don’t complain later if you receive a first-hand tutorial on complicity. With the incompetence option too, it is best to keep the charge vague – ie blame everyone, which means blame no one at all. Or if you must, blame the police that are toothless: they can neither protect themselves nor anyone else.

We will never know for sure what happened to SP Dawar. Depending on what you already believe, you’ll be left to rely on your instincts. Those who believe that the PTM is the devil’s agent creating mischief in Pakistan on behalf of enemy agents will make such claims and will be encouraged in doing so. Those who believe the state acts in a no-holds-barred manner to teach a lesson to those who criticise its notions of national interest and national security will believe the state is complicit. But no facts will be revealed, no evidence adduced.

One wishes to be proved wrong here. But these are safe assumptions in view of our past. Lets go back to Saleem Shahzad’s murder. A high-powered commission was set up to investigate the matter and make recommendations. Let’s revisit the Justice Saqib Nisar Commission Report, which didn’t affix blame for Saleem’s murder on anyone, but also refused to exonerate the state. It had concluded that Saleem’s work “could give offence to just about any of the belligerent parties – the Pakistani state, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban and foreign states”.

“It seems likely that it was one of the belligerents in the War on Terror who conspired to harm Saleem; he evidently feared this and many of his journalist colleagues suspect the same. However, suspicion doesn’t amount to proof. While allegations have indeed been leveled against many, in the present case evidence before us does not allow us to identify the culprits and prove the charge against them... It would be a matter of great misfortune if some day the state itself were to become a predator whose agents feed on the life and liberty of its citizens ”.

SP Dawar too had survived attacks in the past. Our homebred terror networks could have targeted him. He could have been on the Afghan Taliban or IS’ hit-list. He could have been targeted by enemy agencies. Or he could have fallen out of favour with the state. But what is certain is this: the responsibility to protect a citizen’s life (no less that of an officer in state service responsible for protecting lives of other citizens), to ensure he isn’t abducted from the capital and transported to another country, and to bring to justice those who killed him is squarely that of the state.

The Justice Saqib Nisar Report candidly analysed the malaise: “One of the reasons why such incidents are happening again and again is our inability to find culprits and award them exemplary punishments... there is an urgent need to ensure that if at all such incidents happen again, we are in a better position to track down the culprits. This can be done by striking the right balance between two competing concerns: the need for stealth in effective intelligence gathering, on the one hand; and, on the other, the need for ensuring accountability of the intelligence community, for restoring public confidence in state institutions.”

“In a large part, the problem of ‘opaqueness’ arises because of the absence of a well-defined legal framework to govern the intelligence agencies. Also, there is a lack of documentation in the conduct of their operations.”

“ … If the agencies conduct their activities completely beyond the purview of the law, and without maintaining any sense of transparency and accountability in their conduct, they risk losing their most precious strategic asset – the trust of the public whose security they are supposed to ensure.”

It concluded that, “the balance between secrecy and accountability in conduct of intelligence gathering be appropriately readjusted, with the aim of restoring public confidence in all institutions of the state”, “that more important Agencies (ISI and IB) be made more law-abiding through a legislation carefully outlining their respective mandates and role”, and “all Agencies be made accountable at three levels: within the Agency…through a Parliamentary Committee responsible for oversight… and through a suitably tailored judicial forum…”

Who can disagree with the analysis and wisdom of this report? But here is what has happened since. Probably buoyed by the report that came out in January 2012, Senator Farhatullah Babar introduced the ISI (Functions, Powers and Regulation) Bill in parliament in July 2012. But it had to be withdrawn within days. Senator Babar remained a staunch proponent of parliamentary and civilian oversight of security affairs. His enthusiasm lost him his membership of a key parliamentary committee and eventually his place in the Senate as well.

The proposal to develop effective judicial oversight over security-related matters has fared no better. During CJ Iftikhar Chaudhry’s tenure one would at least hear some noise about the missing persons’ case. Now even the platitudes sound irksome. The pendulum has swung in the opposite direction. Don’t expect suo motus in such matters. Post-APS the security lapse somehow became the judiciary’s fault. Parliament passed the 21st Amendment to carve out a judicial role for the military and the judiciary declared that military courts didn’t offend our constitutional principle of separation of powers.

And about the executive’s oversight over security affairs, the less said the better. In this atmosphere, the suggestion that a minister can exercise any oversight over an agency discharging national security-related functions is not just naïve but also dangerous (for any minister who takes it seriously). But demanding resignation from a minister is also the safest option for critics.

We live in a state where national security and securing the rights to life and liberty of citizens are different things. National security is about making the security of Pakistan, the body politic, impregnable, at the cost of constituent parts of such body politic – its citizens. The sooner we understand this, the better it is for our peace of mind. In securing the body politic, there will be collateral losses such as SP Dawar, Saleem Shahzad and Naqeebullah Mehsud. To suffer such losses without murmur is what our definition of patriotism demands.

