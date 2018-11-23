Education for all

The problem of a lack of education universities in Gilgit-Baltistan is stopping a large number of aspiring students to get higher education. Those who wish to get higher education move to other cities. This option is not viable for students who come from lower-income families. These students cannot afford both the fee of expensive universities and accommodation in a different city.

The authorities concerned need to take effective steps to uplift the education sector of GB. More universities should be established in the region so that students can complete their education with convenience.

Nazia Alam

Gilgit