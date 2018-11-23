Population control

It was good to read that the PTI has established a taskforce to control population growth. It is suggested that Pakistan should closely study how two Muslim countries, Bangladesh and Iran, have been able to reduce birth rates.

The government, in collaboration with the healthcare authorities, should conduct awareness campaigns for families in which they should be advised and guided to adopt proper family planning methods that could help in building healthy communities.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad