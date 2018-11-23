Raging tweets

Donald Trump’s recent rant against Pakistan is unjustified and uncalled for. Responding to Trump’s tirade, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised the US president to set his own record right. He reminded him that the minuscule amount of the CSF was not used by Pakistan to fulfill its own needs rather it was spent to fight the war on terror. He added that Pakistan was the only front-line ally of the US in the war. Donald Trump cares only for the security aid, but he has totally ignored to acknowledge the colossal losses which Pakistan suffered as a result of participating in the war on terror. The unholy alliance of extremism and terrorism claimed the lives of 75,000 Pakistanis in addition to causing a loss of $123billion to the country’s economy.

There was time when militant groups caused severe violence in the country and people were afraid of even visiting places of worship, educational institutions and religious gatherings. The terrorist attack on an international cricket team closed the doors on the international sporting events in the country. Donald Trump’s baseless rhetoric will do incalculable harm to the peace process in Afghanistan. American policymakers need to intervene to defuse the aggravating situation before it is too late.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali