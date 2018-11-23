Expensive living

The sudden hike in gas and electricity prices has caused a great deal of problems for the Pakistani people. The nation voted for Imran Khan because they wanted to see the change in the country. The PTI used to promise that it would provide relief to the people. It is sad to admit that all hopes are broken ever since the party came into power. The instant rise in the prices of essential commoditions and the increase in taxes have hit the public hard. The price of CNG has jumped to Rs104 per kilo. This has had a direct adverse impact on transport fares. Rickshaw drivers and bus owners have increased the fare significantly. Not everyone can afford to pay high fares for short distances and many do not have their private conveyance. The government should realise the gravity of the situation and should take steps to bring relief to people.

Ammar Aslam Mohammadi

Sukkur