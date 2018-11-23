Ashiana Housing scam: Accountability court grants seven-day transit remand of Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted seven-day transit remand of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for his production in the session of National Assembly. Shahbaz Sharif is in NAB custody in Ashiana Housing scam.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had issued a production order for third time of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to attend National Assembly Session starting from Friday. The NAB officials produced Shahbaz Sharif for the fifth time before the court of accountability judge Syed Najamul Hassan.

Shahbaz Sharif in the hearing reiterated his stance that he has not committed any corruption and the bureau has found nothing against him. Shahbaz also informed the court that NAB was not allowing his family members to meet him despite court orders. Shahbaz alleged that NAB was blackmailing him and not allowing his medical checkups done despite the fact that he has been suffering from blood cancer.

On this the NAB’s prosecutor intervened and argued that accused has been produced before the court just for his transit remand and to discuss merits of the case is not on agenda. The prosecutor further claimed that no one came to meet the accused. He implored the court to grant seven days transit remand of the accused for his production in National Assembly.

The court after hearing both parties granted transit remand of Shahbaz Sharif by November 24 and directed DG NAB to allow Shahbaz to meet his family according to the law. The judge also ordered NAB authorities to conduct a medical checkup of Shahbaz Sharif.

As per the National Accountability Bureau, the Ashiana Housing project was awarded to Chaudhry Latif and Sons after approval from the PLDC Board of Directors and through open bidding. The NAB’s prosecutor had informed the court in previous remand hearings that the contract was awarded to the said company on January 24, 2013 and a sum of Rs 75 million was paid to the construction firm as advance mobilisation. He said Chaudhry Latif and Sons started their construction work and no other bidder challenged the award of the contract within 15 days as per PEPRA rules.

The prosecutor said that on February 25, 2013, Shahbaz illegally ordered an inquiry on a bogus complaint and constituted an inquiry committee headed by Tariq Bajwa to look into any wrongdoing in awarding the contract. Bajwa, the then finance secretary, completed the audit and submitted his report on March 5, 2013. As per the committee report, the contract was awarded as per PEPRA rules with some minor irregularities, the prosecutor added. He said Shahbaz illegally assumed the powers of PLDC Board of Directors and referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Establishment with the help of co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad.

As per NAB, Bajwa, the then finance secretary, completed the audit and submitted his report on March 5, 2013. As per the committee report, the contract was awarded as per PEPRA rules with some minor irregularities. Moreover, according to the NAB investigation, the bogus complaint was filed by the Canpro Services Private Limited which paid bribe worth millions to Fawad, the-then secretary implementation, to cancel the contract.

It is pertinent to mention that the Canpro Services Private Limited is said to be owned by Kamran Kayani – the brother of former army chief Ashfaq Parvez Kayani. The NAB has alleged that Shahbaz, while chairing a meeting, illegally ordered the transfer of Ashiana project to the LDA from PLDC which was constituted to complete projects like Ashiana and only its Board of Directors had the authority to take decision. After getting the project, the LDA handed over the Ashiana project to Bismillah Engineering, which is a proxy company of Paragon City.