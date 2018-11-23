Dams Fund: Geo News live telethon today for UK

LONDON: The Geo News will broadcast a live telethon to support the building of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams and to contribute to the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister's Dams’ Fund. The Geo News has taken the initiative under its ‘Serve your country, away from home’ theme.

The Geo News exclusive fundraising telethon “Dam Appeal Pakistan” will be telecast in London on Geo News, Sky 723, on Friday November 23 at 7:00pm and in the US at 2pm on Channel 681 DISH Network. The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, boxer Aamir Khan, singers Yasir Akhter, Nosheen Khan, expatriate Pakistan businessman Anil Musarrat, Naeem Bukhari, and other famous personalities will feature in the broadcast. Senior anchor Hamid Mir will host the telethon. Prime Minister Imran this telethon. This special telethon will be broadcast directly from Manchester. Transmission will begin on November 23, 1900 GMT and 1400ET. Geo News UK viewers can join this broadcast on Geo News sky 723 and on USA 2 pm on channel 681 DISH Network.

Geo/Jang group are spending £63,000 for this four hour prime time telethon and on promotional advertisement and it is donation for dam fund. It is removing prime time content to help the CJ&PM for the cause on international forum. For further information regarding Dam Fund Telethon, www.damappeal.com and www.geo.tv/uk can also be contacted.