IP project: Tehran asks Islamabad to get US waiver

ISLAMABAD: Tehran has asked Islamabad to get waiver from the US sanctions like India did to implement the long-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas line project.

Islamabad has been communicated that no sanctions exists on gas transactions, so it should come forward and start working for implementing the IP gas pipeline. A four-member Iranian delegation communicated this in the latest official engagement held on last Monday and Tuesday with the top mandarins of the Petroleum Division. The Iranian team argued that the sanctions were imposed on its oil related business and not on gas. The Iranian team asked the authorities to strive to get a waiver from the US for implementing the IP gas pipeline project if Pakistan considered that the US sanctions are also active on gas related transactions. The Iranian side in favour of its arguments also said India had managed the waiver and Pakistan must follow suit. The Petroleum Division’s officials were of view that the sanctions on Iran are active against all kind of transactions. However, a law firm of Ahmer Bilal Sufi has been tasked with assessing if the sanctions are active on the gas transactions or not.

The Petroleum Division spokesman Sher Afghan confirmed official engagement with the Iranian officials saying Iran has its own view point on the US sanctions on the gas business that is different from Pakistan’s. He also confirmed that the law firm has been asked to give its opinion on the issue. When contacted, Sufi confirmed that his law firm has been tasked with analysing whether or not the US sanctions imposed on Iran were active on the gas sector between the two countries. Sufi said his firm has started working on it and will come up with an opinion [on it] after two months. He said there are three kinds of sanctions imposed by the UN, the US He said there were three kinds of sanctions imposed by the UN, the US and the EU. He said the EU sanctions had turned mild, but still there were some selected parameters. “However, we need to examine all the sanctions’ impact and their nature and will come up with a professional opinion on the issue.”