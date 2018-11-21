10 injured in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: At least 10 people sustained injuries when two vehicles collided head-on in Dodial.
It was learnt that a wagon was on its way to Mansehra from Shinkiari when its driver lost control over the steering wheel and it collided head-on with an oncoming pickup.
Ten passengers from both vehicles were injured. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari.
