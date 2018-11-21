close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
10 injured in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

MANSEHRA: At least 10 people sustained injuries when two vehicles collided head-on in Dodial.

It was learnt that a wagon was on its way to Mansehra from Shinkiari when its driver lost control over the steering wheel and it collided head-on with an oncoming pickup.

Ten passengers from both vehicles were injured. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari.

