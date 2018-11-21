SCCI demands electricity for industries on wheeling charges

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Faiz Muhammad has demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to supply electricity from Malakand Hydel Power and Pehur Hydro Power projects on wheeling charges to industries of the province.

“Supply of uninterrupted and cheap electricity will help in reducing production cost besides allowing industries to operate with full capacity ensuring an increase in production and creation of employment opportunities,” he added.

He expressed these views while speaking during the visit of Himayatullah Mayar, special advisor on Energy in KP to SCCI here on Tuesday.

The SCCI president said KP had the potential of generating around 30,000 megawatts electricity but ironically previous governments have not given due consideration to it. He said the industrial consumption of electricity in KP was around 200 megawatts, but still, these were not being provided uninterrupted power supply.