Grenades, weapons seized in Orakzai

KALAYA: The security forces seized three handgrenades, detonators and explosives during an action in Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said after the reports of the secret agencies, the security forces reached Oagdakhcha area and seized three handgrenades, three detonators, 7mm rifle, gun, 15 G-3 rifle, two magazines and numerous cartridges.