241 POs arrested in Tank operations

TANK: The police arrested 241 proclaimed offenders and seized a huge quantity of drugs and ammunition during the ongoing drive against anti-social elements, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that the police during the drive rounded up 567 culprits, including 241 proclaimed offenders, wanted by Tank police in connection with the murder, the attempt of murder, drugs trafficking and different other heinous crimes.

The drive, initiated on the directives of Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan, Range, Dar Ali Khattak has been going on for the last few months.

The official maintained that police seized 24 Kalashnikovs, 120 rifles of different bores, two Kalakovs, 76 rifles/guns, 204 pistols and 24 daggers. He added that 7303 cartridges of different bores during the ongoing initiative against undesired elements of the society.

The drugs traffickers had also been circled, he said, adding so far 156kg hashish, 4kg heroin, 5kg opium, 5 gram ice and a bottle of liquor had also been recovered.