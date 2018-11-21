close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

PPP leader joins PTI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

Share

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan People’s Party suffered a setback as former provincial minister Ahmad Hassan Shah parted ways with it and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We met Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, where Ahmad Hassan Shah announced joining the PTI,” Nadir Shah, his paternal nephew, told reporters here on Tuesday.

Nadir Shah said he was present at the meeting where Ahmad Hassan announced joining the PTI.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan