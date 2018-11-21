PPP leader joins PTI

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan People’s Party suffered a setback as former provincial minister Ahmad Hassan Shah parted ways with it and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We met Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, where Ahmad Hassan Shah announced joining the PTI,” Nadir Shah, his paternal nephew, told reporters here on Tuesday.

Nadir Shah said he was present at the meeting where Ahmad Hassan announced joining the PTI.