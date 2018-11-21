Lahore varsity accused of denying admission to tribal students

PESHAWAR: The students from the tribal districts on Tuesday accused the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, of denying them admission on reserved seats and asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman to honour his commitments to solve the issue.

Speaking at a press conference, students Noor Muhammad, Waseem, Jawad and others said the Fata Secretariat through an official correspondence on October 16 last had asked the dean of UVAS to enroll 10 students from the tribal districts on reserved seats.

Showing a copy of the letter to the media, they said that they were also provided a copy of the letter but despite this the university was not willing to enroll them against the reserved seats.

Noor Muhammad said that they had staged a protest sit-in outside the Governor’s House in Peshawar on November 5 last and Governor Shah Farman in person had assured them to solve the issue within 24 hours but to no avail.

“Now neither the governor takes our phone calls nor is he willing to meet us since then. His personal secretary and other staff members are also not cooperating with us to reach him. The governor had promised us to solve the issue and he should honour his commitment,” said Jawad Ahmad.

They said that under the rules of Ministry of State and Frontier Regions (Safron) students from outside tribal districts could be enrolled on the reserved seats. The students said the classes at the varsity had already been started and their precious time was being wasted due to the issue. They threatened to stage a sit-in outside the Peshawar Press Club on November 22 next if the issue was not resolved.