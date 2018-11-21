547 persons arrested

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police during a special campaign arrested 547 persons involved in the smuggling and sale of drugs, including ice and heroin, to the students in the hostels.

Speaking at a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Investigation, Nisar Ahmad Khan said that the force had accelerated its operation against drug dealers and smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of heroin, ice and hashish.

“Around 5 kilograms of ice, 9 kilograms of heroin 34kg of opium and 458kg of hashish were recovered in the operation during the last almost a week,” Nisar Ahmad, flanked by SP Cantt Waseem Riaz and SP City Shafiullah Gandapur, told a press conference.

The official said that 457 people had been arrested during the operations against the drug dealers and smugglers during the recent weeks.

The SSP investigation said that those supplying drugs to the youth in educational institutions were the special targets of the drive. “And several such rings have been busted,” he said.