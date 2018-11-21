Pakistan’s honour, security stay supreme: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan would continue to contribute towards peace in Afghanistan but its honour and security would always stay premier.

“We shall continue to contribute towards peace in Afghanistan but Pakistan’s honour and security shall always stay premier,” he said in a strong reply to statements of the US President Donald Trump.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan had successfully fought against terrorism while contributing towards regional peace.

“Pakistan has done much more in Afghanistan than any other country,” the statement of Army Chief issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in emphatic words said.

The statement issued through a tweeter by DG ISPR General Asif Ghafoor said the Pakistani nation paid the highest, economic, political and social cost and the world should acknowledge it.

In an interview with Fox News aired on Sunday, President Trump said Pakistan didn’t do a damn thing for the US and also alleged Pakistan was sheltering Osama Bin Laden.

“He was living in Pakistan. We are supporting Pakistan’ we are giving them 1.3 billion dollars in a year which we do not give them anymore,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Trump in his own coin and said his false, misplaced assertions had added insult to injury.

He said Pakistan had suffered in the US-led war against terrorism and its sacrifices were matchless.

“Pakistan has suffered enough in fighting the US war. Now we will do what is best for our people,” Imran maintained.

Imran, in his tweet, said record needed to be put straight on Mr. Trump’s tirade against Pakistan.

“No Pakistani was involved in 9/11 but Pakistan decided to participate in the war on terror, and secondly Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war and over 123 billion dollars were lost to economy whereas the US aid was miniscule 20 billion dollars,” he said.

Shortly after Imran Khan’s statement, Trump took to twitter again saying the US paid Pakistan billions of dollars but they never told them he (Osama) was living there. Pakistan on Tuesday also lodged a strong protest with a high-ranking US official who was summoned to the Foreign Office.